PM Thanks Overseas Pakistanis For Record $ 2.4 Bln Remittances In Dec 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for record $ 2.4 bln remittances in Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday thanking the Overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of US $ 2.4 billion remittances in December 2020 said with over $ 2 billion for consecutive six months, the country has recorded 24.9% growth in remittances over last year.

"I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $ 2.4 billion. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $ 2 billion for 6 consecutive months," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 billion - a 24.9% growth over last year," the Prime Minister maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

