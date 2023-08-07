Open Menu

PM Thanks People Of Kasur For Participation In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM thanks people of Kasur for participation in meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked the people of Kasur for enthusiastically participating in the public meeting and putting a stamp on the agenda of Nawaz Sharif for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said he made an effort to give their due to the people of Sahiwal division, district Kasur and Bahawalnagar by announcing development projects worth billions of rupees.

" Certainly the progress of Pakistan is linked to constant hard work and not with hollow slogans. Nawaz Sharif is not just a personality but is a symbol of progress of Pakistan," he added.

