PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in recent Indo-Pak conflict

LACHIN-AZERBAIJAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his gratitude to President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

The prime minister wrote on his official X wall to thank the President of Azerbaijan.

PM Shehbaz said, "I was honoured to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev today in the beautiful and serene city of Lachin. I thanked him for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

The prime minister notes that both the leaders have reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties across all domains and to continue work together for regional peace and prosperity.

He added that this exemplary spirit of brotherhood was guided by the love and affection between our peoples, whose hearts beat together.

"Long live Pakistan Azerbaijan friendship!," he added.