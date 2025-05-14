Open Menu

PM Thanks President Aliyev, People Of Azerbaijan For Unwavering Solidarity With Pakistan During Recent Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for their unwavering solidarity with and support to Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia

The prime minister received Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov here at the Prime Minister’s House, a news release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister added it was reflective of the abiding friendship between the two nations.

While deeply appreciating the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for the successful conduct of “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”, the Prime Minister said Pakistani people were grateful to Allah the Almighty for this historic victory. He stressed Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and in this spirit, had agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India.

However, Pakistan stood ready to resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of any future aggression, he added.

While highlighting the excellent nature of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation. He stated President Aliyev’s historic visit to Pakistan last July, marked an important milestone by opening up new avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade and investment. While recalling his visit to Baku in February, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to elevate the fraternal ties to a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Ambassador Faradov warmly felicitated the Prime Minister and the entire Pakistani nation upon the success. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia. He noted President Aliyev attached great importance to the brotherly ties between the two countries.

While speaking about progress made in implementation of understandings signed at the leadership level, he assured the Prime Minister of his full commitment to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries, across all spheres of shared interest.

