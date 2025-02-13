PM Thanks President Erdogan For Visiting Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday thanked President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Madam Emine Erdogan for visiting Pakistan along with a high powered delegation.
In a post on X, he said, “I thank my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my respected sister Madam Emine Erdogan, for honoring us with their gracious presence and for bringing along a high-powered delegation from Turkiye.
”
“The people of Pakistan deeply value and appreciate President Erdogan’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan-Turkiye brotherly ties. I am confident that the important decisions taken during this historic visit will take our bilateral cooperation to new levels. I look forward to continue working closely with President Erdogan on this journey of peace, progress and prosperity. (Yasasin Pakistan-Türkiye kardesligi).”
