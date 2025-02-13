Open Menu

PM Thanks President Erdogan For Visiting Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 11:10 PM

PM thanks President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday thanked President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Madam Emine Erdogan for visiting Pakistan along with a high powered delegation.

In a post on X, he said, “I thank my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my respected sister Madam Emine Erdogan, for honoring us with their gracious presence and for bringing along a high-powered delegation from Turkiye.

“The people of Pakistan deeply value and appreciate President Erdogan’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan-Turkiye brotherly ties. I am confident that the important decisions taken during this historic visit will take our bilateral cooperation to new levels. I look forward to continue working closely with President Erdogan on this journey of peace, progress and prosperity. (Yasasin Pakistan-Türkiye kardesligi).”

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..

36 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..

48 seconds ago
 UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Champio ..

UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champio ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

1 hour ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

1 hour ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

1 hour ago
 Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan