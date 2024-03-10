Open Menu

PM Thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina For Their Congratulatory Messages

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesinghe, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for their congratulatory messages on his election as Prime Minister.

In separate posts on X, the prime minister thanked the President of the Maldives and said that Pakistan remained committed to deepening its relations with the Maldives.

Similarly, in another post on his X account, the prime minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' for his letter of felicitations on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Look forward to working closely with him to realize the true potential of cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal,” he further posted.

In a related post, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's congratulatory message, said that he looked forward to working with her to further strengthen the Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship.

To a message of felicitation from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesinghe, the prime minister said that he was confident that relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would continue to grow from strength to strength during the days ahead.

