PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed for the deposit of one billion Dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that as a time-tested friend and brotherly country, the UAE had always come forward to support Pakistan.

He said we deeply acknowledge this kind gesture and consider it critical to our efforts to stabilize the economy.