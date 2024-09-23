PM Thanks President Xi For "gracious Gesture" Of Birthday Greetings
September 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending the warm wishes on his 73rd birthday.
"I am grateful for this gracious gesture that reflects the iron brotherhood and All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline in response to a congratulatory letter he received from President Xi.
In his letter, President Xi had extended his warm birthday wishes and reaffirmed the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
"Together, we will continue to work assiduously to build a prosperous Pakistan-China community with a Shared Future," the prime minister remarked.
