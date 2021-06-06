UrduPoint.com
PM Thanks President Xi For "strong Message" On World Environment Day

Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his "strong message" on World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan on June 5.

At main World Environment Day event held at Convention Center, also addressed by the prime minister, President Xi had sent a message read out by Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad.

The prime minister said that hosting the World Environment Day manifested Pakistan's commitment to counter environmental degradation.

"We laud President Xi's lordship in combating climate change & biodiversity loss & his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration," the prime minister remarked on Twitter.

