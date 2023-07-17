PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka for supporting and helping Pakistan in reaching an agreement with International Monetary Fund.

During a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the role played by Sri Lanka as a friend and well-wisher of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are close and reliable friends. He commended Sri Lanka's role for regional peace and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will soon come out of the vortex of current economic difficulties.

Reciprocating to the Prime Minister's sentiments of goodwill, the Sri Lankan President said Pakistan is our close friend and helping friends is friendship.

The Sri Lankan President appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts in difficult situation and felicitated him on reaching an agreement with the IMF.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva, the Sri Lankan President had stressed that the IMF should help Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan President had informed the MD IMF about the problems faced by his country due to default and stressed that Pakistan should be saved from this situation.