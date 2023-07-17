Open Menu

PM Thanks Sri Lanka For Helping Clinch IMF Deal

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 12:34 PM

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has acknowledged the role played by Sri Lanka as a friend and well-wisher of Pakistan. 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka for supporting and helping Pakistan in reaching an agreement with International Monetary Fund.

During a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the role played by Sri Lanka as a friend and well-wisher of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are close and reliable friends. He commended Sri Lanka's role for regional peace and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will soon come out of the vortex of current economic difficulties.

Reciprocating to the Prime Minister's sentiments of goodwill, the Sri Lankan President said Pakistan is our close friend and helping friends is friendship.

The Sri Lankan President appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts in difficult situation and felicitated him on reaching an agreement with the IMF.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva, the Sri Lankan President had stressed that the IMF should help Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan President had informed the MD IMF about the problems faced by his country due to default and stressed that Pakistan should be saved from this situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Sri Lanka From Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

39 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

13 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

15 hours ago
Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

15 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

16 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

20 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan