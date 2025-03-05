Open Menu

PM Thanks Trump For Acknowledging Pakistan's Support To Arrest ISKP Top Terrorist

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PM thanks Trump for acknowledging Pakistan's support to arrest ISKP top terrorist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in the counter-terrorism efforts across the region.

The acknowledgment by US President Trump came in the context of Pakistan security forces’ recent apprehension of ISKP’s top tier operational commander and Afghan national Shareefullah. The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region, the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

President Trump, in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term, revealed that the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the United States to face justice.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity.

..I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster,” Trump added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country."

He said that Pakistan remained steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, having rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of its brave soldiers and citizens in this effort.

"The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability," Prime Minister Shehbaz assured.

