PM thanks Turkish leadership, people for relief support to flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people for sending trains loaded with supplies to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a Turkish delegation here, said the people of Pakistan greatly appreciated Turkiye's solidarity with Pakistan during the challenging times.

The delegation comprised Turkish Red Crescent Goodwill Ambassador Ismail Hakki Turunc and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci.

The prime minister said be it the earthquake of 2005, super floods of 2010 and recent floods, Turkiye had always come forward to help the people of Pakistan.He said 50 boats sent by Turkiye for rescue and relief operations had helped relocate hundreds of people stranded in inundated areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Ismail Hakki Turunc offered condolences over the loss of precious lives during the recent floods in the country. He expressed his full support in rescue and relief operations for the flood affected people across the country and assured continuous support in their rehabilitation process.

The delegation also told the prime minister that they would visit flood affected areas to witness the extent of losses for the provision of need-based relief goods and services.

The prime minister appreciated the gesture and thanked the Turkish Red Crescent for showing its solidarity with the flood victims.