PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without political affiliation: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly Hamayun Khan Saturday said that the Prime Minister Tiger Force is aim at to serve the needy and most neglected people in the pandemic and every youngster should apply

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Member Provincial Assembly Hamayun Khan Saturday said that the Prime Minister Tiger Force is aim at to serve the needy and most neglected people in the pandemic and every youngster should apply.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Press Club. MPA Hamayun Khan said the main objective of forming the Tiger Force is to serve the needy and neglected people who were in the houses during the lockdown. The force, he said, would reach out to the daily wagers who lost their work and were mostly confined to the houses.

Accompanied with Village Councilor Chakdhara Abdul Rahim and General Secretary Youth Student Federation Awal Khan and PTI workers of the areas, MPA said that they have formed Adil Foundation whose work is to deliver food packages to the needy people at the door steps in the hour of need.

He said a total of 300 youngsters are working day and night in the area.

He said PTI led government was working day and night for the people and that the opposition was doing politics in the situation. The registration process for the relief package also continued and hopefully all those needy would be addressed.