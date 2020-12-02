PM Tiger Force T-10 team calls on Central Secretary General PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Tiger Force T-10 team on Wednesday called on Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani.

The Tiger Force team briefed the Secretary General about the 3-day tournament being organized at Bahria Town from December 4 to 6.

The team invited Secretary General PTI as the chief guest of the inaugural match of the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani highly praised the Tiger Force Team performance. He said that role of Tiger Force was high importance during present situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

He accepted the invitation of Tiger Force to attend tournament opening match as Chief Guest.

Coordinators to SG Tahir Anjum and Raja Saleem was also present on the occasion.