UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Tiger Force T-10 Team Calls On Central Secretary General PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:22 PM

PM Tiger Force T-10 team calls on Central Secretary General PTI

Prime Minister Tiger Force T-10 team on Wednesday called on Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Tiger Force T-10 team on Wednesday called on Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani.

The Tiger Force team briefed the Secretary General about the 3-day tournament being organized at Bahria Town from December 4 to 6.

The team invited Secretary General PTI as the chief guest of the inaugural match of the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani highly praised the Tiger Force Team performance. He said that role of Tiger Force was high importance during present situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

He accepted the invitation of Tiger Force to attend tournament opening match as Chief Guest.

Coordinators to SG Tahir Anjum and Raja Saleem was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister December From

Recent Stories

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

16 seconds ago

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

8 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

17 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

17 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.