PM To Address 77th UNGA Session Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly today.

The prime minister will deliberate on the stance of Pakistan on various international and regional matters, besides highlighting the challenges faced by the country in the wake of devastating flash floods.

Later, the pime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.Malala Yousafzai, Co-Founder Malala Fund, will also call on the prime minister.

PM Sharif will also attend a Zoom meeting with US Congressswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will depart for London after concluding his five-day official visit to New York.

