PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a pre-budget seminar on Tuesday which will bring various stakeholders together to discuss challenges and opportunities our economy presents.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said we aim to refine ideas for integrated national strategy that encompasses business, IT, agriculture with focus on enhancing exports.

The seminar will provide an opportunity to renowned businessmen, agriculturists and IT experts to present recommendations on IT, Agriculture, Textile, Business and Export sectors.

Meanwhile in a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister will seek proposals from the Business Community regarding the economic stability.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister will also hold consultation with the business community about the budget of fiscal year 2022-23 in the conference.

She said the Prime Minister will initiate national dialogue for Charter of Economy in the conference.

The Minister said Prime Minister will also exchange views on short term, mid-term and long term solutions to the problems being faced by the country.