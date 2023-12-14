PM to address AJK Legislative Assembly today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will reach Muzaffarabad Thursday on a two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he will address the AJK Legislative Assembly.

This visit of the prime minister is an expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the confirmation by the Indian Supreme Court of India's unilateral and illegal move regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued by the PM office said.

During his visit, the prime minister will also chair the meeting of the Cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister will also visit the martyrs' memorial and lay a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.