PM to address Climate Ambition Summit 2020 today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being held virtually today by the United Nations in connection with 5th anniversary of Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister would apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate effects of climate change in the country.

The speech of Prime Minister would be live at 1900 hrs Pakistan Standard Time.

At the summit, the countries would set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.