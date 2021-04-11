UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Address ECOSOC Special High-level Segment On Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

PM to address ECOSOC special high-level segment on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an opening statement on Monday at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on financing for Development (FfD), highlighting urgent response to the economic challenges.

The forum will be held from 12-15 April under Pakistan's Presidency of ECOSOC.

In his address, the prime minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

"The objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives," PM office media wing in a press release on Sunday said.

The special high-level segment of the ECOSOC Forum is being held in response to a decision of the UN General Assembly.

There are high expectations from the FFD Forum. Ten heads of state/government and 50 ministers will participate in the Special segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Khan.

Prime minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current COVID-19 induced economic recession.

The prime minister advanced the "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

An investment fair is being organized virtually on the sidelines of the FfD forum. Four countries, including Pakistan, will present specific sustainable development projects at the fair.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan's investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the fair.

The forum envisages 6 panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and recovery, liquidity for vulnerable countries, and a climate resistant future.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Jehanzeb Khan will also participate as a panelist.

The 4-day FFD forum will be presided over by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister United Nations January April Sunday 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

17 minutes ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

32 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

47 minutes ago

UAE moon-sighting committee to convene tomorrow to ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps ce ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.