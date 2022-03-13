PM to address historic public meeting in Hafizabad today: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a historic public meeting in Hafizabad district.

In a tweet, from village to village, town to town, every neighborhood of Hafizabad, people were flocking to the stadium to receive their selfless and courageous leader.