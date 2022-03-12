UrduPoint.com

PM To Address Mammoth Public Gathering In History Of Hafizabad Tomorrow: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Hafizabad tomorrow and address mammoth public gathering in the history of the city

Talking to media here, he said a university and hospital would be built in Hafizabad as work was underway on development projects worth billions of rupees in Hafizabad.

Criticising the opposition he said that mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan.

"The rulers of the past have built properties worth billions of rupees abroad, Farrukh Habib said adding that Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were making efforts to save their ill-gotten wealth.

He said the rulers of the past preferred personal interests over the national interests.

"Everybody knows from which country Asif Zardari sought help in Memogate scandal", he said.

The minister said that no-confidence motion will fail, and added that the opposition wanted to spread chaos in the country.

Farrukh said Pakistan was moving towards rapid development but the Opposition was not unable to digest the development of the country.

"No one will be allowed to spread unrest in the country," Minister of State for Information said in categoric terms.

He said Imran Khan did not come to power to build properties by misappropriation of national wealth.

In the past, there had been 400 drone strikes in Pakistan, he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow the nation to bow before anyone.

"We want good relations with all countries but not at the cost of national dignity" he said.

The minister said the opposition has a slavish mindset and cannot talk in front of the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of honor of Pakistanis in the world with courage, Farrukh Habib said.

Today the whole world is facing inflation but despite the rise in global oil prices, the government has reduced prices, Farrukh Habib has now set the direction of the troubled country. "All those who submitted no-confidence motion are corrupt."

