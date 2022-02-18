UrduPoint.com

PM To Address Mandi Bahauddin Public Gathering In First Leg Of Series: Fawad

February 18, 2022

PM to address Mandi Bahauddin public gathering in first leg of series: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in the first leg would address a mammoth public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin to be followed by a series across the four provinces in the coming days.

In a tweet, he said PM Imran Khan was the only leader who ruled the hearts of people not only at national and grassroots level but also at international fora.

Whether it was his (PM's) address to the United Nations General Assembly or speeches at the public gatherings of 2013, 2018 and 2022, people always looked forward enthusiastically to see and hear him, he added.

>