PM To Address Nation On Corona Virus: Firdous Ashiq

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:20 PM

PM to address Nation on Corona Virus: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on the deadly corona virus pandemic.

In her tweet she wrote that Prime Minster will take the nation into confidence on challenges in light of the Corona virus challenge.

