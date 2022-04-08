PM to address nation on Friday, vows to fight for Pakistan till last ball

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he will address the nation on Friday after chairing cabinet session and parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I have called a cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation.

My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball."