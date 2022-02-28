UrduPoint.com

PM To Address Nation Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:35 AM

PM to address nation today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister in his address will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today [Monday].

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister in his address will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Khan has said that believing in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

On the occasion of third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort in a tweet on Sunday, he said we are resolute and unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation.

He said we showed India on 27 February 2019, when it chose to attack us, that our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to military aggression and prevail at all levels.

