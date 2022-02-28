UrduPoint.com

PM To Address Nation Today Evening: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the nation today evening and take the countrymen into confidence on a host of national and international issues, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday.

In a tweet, Fawad said the prime minister would take the nation into confidence on economic and global challenges following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

