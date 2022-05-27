PM to address nation today: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight.

In a tweet, she said that during address to the nation, the PM would announce the policy decisions of the coalition government on important issues facing the country.

PTV would broadcast the Prime Minister's address at 8 pm, she said.