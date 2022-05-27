UrduPoint.com

PM To Address Nation Today: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PM to address nation today: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the nation tonight.

In a tweet, she said that during address to the nation, the PM would announce the policy decisions of the coalition government on important issues facing the country.

PTV would broadcast the Prime Minister's address at 8 pm, she said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Government

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

13 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

13 minutes ago
 'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukra ..

'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukraine military base

2 minutes ago
 Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

2 minutes ago
 Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terro ..

Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam int'l milk, dairy expo to be held in Hanoi ..

Vietnam int'l milk, dairy expo to be held in Hanoi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.