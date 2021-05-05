UrduPoint.com
PM To Address Pakistani Ambassadors Through Video Link: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

PM to address Pakistani ambassadors through video link: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that today at 130 p.m Prime Minister Imran Khan will address Pakistani ambassadors appointed all over the world through video link.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistani missions abroad were the identity of the country and diplomats had a very important role in this regard.

He said it was important that the Pakistani embassies all over the world to focus on the resolution of the problems of Pakistanis, especially the labour class.

