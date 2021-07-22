PM to address public gatherings in AJK tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the public gatherings in Azad Kashmir, during his day-long visit on Friday.

The prime minister will address the gatherings at Tarar Khal and Kotli, where he will highlight the goals of development achieved by his the government during past years.

The prime minister, during his recent visits to the AJK's Mirpir and Bagh cities, have also addressed the local rallies.