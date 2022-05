PM to address public meeting in Bisham: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday thattoday, Khadim-e-Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif would address a public meeting of brave and courageous Pakhtuns in Bisham, Shangla area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday thattoday, Khadim-e-Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif would address a public meeting of brave and courageous Pakhtuns in Bisham, Shangla area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, she said Adviser to the Prime Minister and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam and other party leaders will also address the meeting.