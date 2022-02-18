PM To Address Public Meeting In Mandi Bahauddin Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2022 | 10:25 AM
Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says a mass-mobilizing vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2022) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today.
Talking to media in Mandi Bahauddin, he said that it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalized and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.
He said a mass-mobilizing vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings.