PM to address public meeting in Muzaffarabad on Friday in support of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a big public meeting in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir on Friday to express Pakistan's resolute support for Kashmiris, striving to gain their right to self-determination In a tweet on his social media account, he announced, "I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzaffarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation force; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them." In a series of tweets on Thursday, Imran Khan said, "I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of international community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions." "I welcome the European Union's call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements." The prime minister would be holding the public meeting in the backdrop of the joint statement which was delivered by Pakistan on behalf of the 58 countries at the UN Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister had demanded of the United Nations' Human Rights Council that an independent investigative commission should be formed to probe the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The investigation should be conducted in light of the two reports of the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on Kashmir. This is the time to take practical steps." Imran Khan had urged the international community, global leaders and United Nations Security Council to not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by occupying Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege.

"As ambassador for the people of Kashmir I am going to expose the oppression and gross human rights violations of the fascist Modi regime against the brave Kashmiri people. The western world doesn't understand the RSS agenda inspired by Nazi Germany," he said on August 30, when Pakistanis came out in large numbers to express solidarity with Kashmiris on his call.

The residents of Kashmiris finalized preparations to accord a warm welcome to the prime minister in Muzaffarabad and the city had been adorned with banners and posters greeting him.

After the tweet by the prime minister, a number of celebrities from different fields took to twitter saying they will also go to Kahsmir and join hands with him.

India had put people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under siege since August 5, when it revoked article 370 of its constitution and imposed curfew in the valley causing severe shortage of food and medicines.