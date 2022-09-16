- Home
PM To Address SCO Summit Shortly: Marriyum
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the SCO Summit shortly.
In a tweet, she said ptv will broadcast his address.
