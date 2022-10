(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would attend Seerat Conference in Lahore today.

In a tweet she said that he would also deliver a speech in the conference which would be telecast live by Pakistan Television.