PM to address the nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence regarding fight against novel Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, the official sources said here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will take the entire nation into confidence in fight against pandemic Coroanvirus. However, no time has been mentioned as when he will on tv for address to the nation.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting and review political and economic situation in the country. On other hand, the tally of Coronavirus patients reached to 195 with Sindh at the top of the list with 155 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Information Murtaza Wahab wrote: “ Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as of 11 AM on 17.03.2020: Positive =36, Cured=2, Under treatment =34, Zaaireen Sukkur, Total tests conducted 234, Negative 115, Positive 119. Grand Total 155,”.

He said that a total of 234 tests were conducted out of which 119 pilgrims tested positive in Sukkur. The reports suggested that there were total 192 cases including 155 in Sindh, 15 in KPK, 10 in Balochistan, four in Islamabad, three in Gilgit-Baltistan and eight in Punjab.

Still no case was reported from Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Overall 499 tests were performed across the country during the last 24 hours. Some patients also recovered from the virus including one in Islamabad and three in Sindh. However, the Sindh government confirmed that two patients were recovered. The reports said that as many as 995, 821 passengers were screened at entry points so far.

Talking to the reporters, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid advised people to follow the safety measures and stay at home. She said that five more patients were identified who came from Dera Ghazi Khan.

“There are total six confirmed cases of Coroanvirus in Punjab,” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid, advising people to stay at homes and not go out unless it was inevitable.

The reports also said that at least 7,000 people died in different parts of the world due to spreading Coronavirus, with China at the top, Italy at second number, Iran at third and Spain at the forth. The Europeans countries are also getting affected due to the virus. There total 180,000 infected patients of Coronavirus in the world, they added.