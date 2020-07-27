UrduPoint.com
PM To Address The Nation Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:57 AM

PM to address the Nation today

The PM will take the nation into confidence over Covid-19 situation  and will highlight the federal government’s effective planning against the pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Prime Minsiter Imran Khan will address the nation on Monday (toady).

The Prime Minister will take the nation into confidence about Coronavirus situation.

The Prime Minister will address the nation after chairing an important meeting over COVID-19 and highlight the Federal government’s effective planning against the pandemic. Imran Khan will talk about the popularity of smart lockdown across the world.

Top officials including ministers, advisers and representative of civil and military institutions will attend the meeting.

All provincial chief ministers will participate in the session through video link.

The meeting will finalize the strategy to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha. Briefings will be given regarding the coronavirus situation in the provinces and the government’s steps to counter the epidemic.

The session will also deliberate on the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) recommendations to reopen educational institutions. Key decisions are likely to be made concerning opening of marriage halls and other businesses after Eid-ul-Azha.

