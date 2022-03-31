UrduPoint.com

PM To Address The Nation Tonight: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:07 PM

PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.

The minister made the announcement using his twitter handle.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter

Recent Stories

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

20 minutes ago
 Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

2 minutes ago
 Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

2 minutes ago
 China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits eco ..

China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 320,743 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 320,743 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.