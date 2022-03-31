PM To Address The Nation Tonight: Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.
The minister made the announcement using his twitter handle.