PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.

The minister made the announcement using his twitter handle.