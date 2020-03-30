UrduPoint.com
PM To Address The Nation Tonight On Prevailing Situation Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing situation of Coronavirus

PM is going to address the nation at the moment when numbers of Coronavirus cases  have reached to 1731

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 9: 15 pm.

The PM address is coming at the moment when the tally of Coronavirus has reached to 1731 cases across the country, with 21 deaths.

Punjab and Sindh are leading the other parts with 638 and 535 cases respectively.

A high-level meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday discussed situation on COVID-19 with reference to phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis in the wake of suspension of international flights.

The meeting held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mehmood, PM’s Special Assistant for Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jami, Executive Director National Institute of Health General Amir Ikram and CEO Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr Faisal Sultan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi mentioned that the National Coordination Committee had taken decision on suspension of flight operation to control spread of Coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza gave a briefing on risk assessment of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The Executive Director NIH updated the meeting on capacity of Coronavirus testing and other related facilities.

The meeting also discussed strategy post resumption of international flights on April 4.

