PM to address UNGA 79th session today

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly New York on Friday.

At the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Prime Minister will raise the issues of international concern, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes at the world forum.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to highlight the importance of resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.