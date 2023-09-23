PM to address UNGA session today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the PM Office said Friday.

The address is expected to take place around 8 pm Pakistan's local time.

In his address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and global issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is among the longest-standing unresolved items on the UN agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the caretaker government to consolidate Pakistan's economic recovery and efforts to mobilise domestic and external investment.

PM Kakar is scheduled to meet the prime minister of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

He will interact with the Pakistani officials working at the United Nations Secretariat.

The prime minister's interviews with leading international news outlets and a media talk with Pakistani journalists is also on the cards.