PM To Address World Economic Forum Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:46 AM

Prime Minister Imran khan will inform the world leaders through video link about the steps taken by Pakistan to curb spread of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would address emergency meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) today via video link, Prime Minister Office said here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Office said that the PM would apprise the world leaders at forum about the steps taken by Pakistan to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The World leaders would attend the meeting to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on world.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation which engaged the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

Yesterday, the representatives of different countries held consultations over Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative for global debt relief at the United Nations.

Ambassadors from over 22 countries from all regions held a first round of consultations on the Global Initiative for Debt Relief at their virtual meeting in New York.

Senior officials of United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and UN Conference on Trade and Development also participated in the meeting, chaired by Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram.

In his opening remarks, read out by Munir Akram, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for addressing the debt distress of many developing countries, which has a potential to become a debt crisis.

He hoped the informal consultations would evolve agreement on some meaningful measures and practical actions.

Welcoming Imran Khan's initiative, President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, called for moving quickly on debt and concessional finance to support the most vulnerable people around the world.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in his remarks underscored the need for international community to address the debt challenges of developing countries in a sustainable manner.

During the consultations, several proposals for addressing the debt issue were presented.

