PM To Announce Biggest Public Relief Package Today: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:10 AM

PM to announce biggest public relief package today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that in his address to the nation, the PM would announce the biggest public relief package in the history of the country.

In a tweet, the minister said that addressing the sufferings of the people was Imran Khan's first priority.

He said that the PM would go to any lengths to provide relief to the people.

He said that this package would be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

