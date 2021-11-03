UrduPoint.com

PM To Announce Historic Relief Package Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:14 PM

PM to announce historic relief package today

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said that this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Wednesday will announce the biggest relief package of the country's history.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Information Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

The Information Minister said alleviating the sufferings of the people is the priority of the Prime Minister and that he will go to any extent to provide relief to them.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Information Minister

Recent Stories

23 passengers die as bus plunge into ravine in Aza ..

23 passengers die as bus plunge into ravine in Azad Kashmir

13 seconds ago
 Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

11 minutes ago
 Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,00 ..

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's in ..

Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's incentives: Farrukh

11 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

14 minutes ago
 London killings spark surge in women's self-defenc ..

London killings spark surge in women's self-defence classes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.