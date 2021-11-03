PM To Announce Historic Relief Package Today: Farrukh
Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:00 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation today
In a tweet he said that the Prime Minister would announce historic relief package for the people.