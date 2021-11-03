UrduPoint.com

PM To Announce Historic Relief Package Today: Farrukh

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:00 PM

PM to announce historic relief package today: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation today.

In a tweet he said that the Prime Minister would announce historic relief package for the people.

