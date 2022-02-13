UrduPoint.com

PM To Announce Mega Uplift Package For South Punjab Soon: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PM to announce mega uplift package for south Punjab soon: Asad Umar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce mega development package for south Punjab's uplift.

The Planning Departments of both, Federal and Punjab, were working on the mega package for uplift of the neglected region of south Punjab. He said this while talking to media men, here at Dogar House.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken some historic decisions on political and development status of south Punjab. He added that government was working practically for establishment of south Punjab province.

About Opposition no-confidence motion, he stated that Opposition itself lacked confidence. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced many campaigns against the present government but could not succeed. In past, the both political parties, PML-N and PPP had levelled allegations of corruption against each other. Shahbaz Sharif made claims of recovering looted money from Zardari. Now, Shahbaz Sharif, himself struggling to save his own corruption.

The looted money have been found in accounts of his peon.

Responding to another question about Fazal ur Rehman, the minister said that Moulana Fazal ur Rehman could not win his own two seats. Similarly, PTI is one of largest party in KPK which won maximum tehsils in KPK.

To another question, he said that it is good luck of PTI government that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is representing Pakistan in amicable way across the globe.

The PTI government successfully presented Pakistan's narrative at international level and secured many laurels on foreign fronts. Everybody acknowledged the matchless performance of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. PTI government is proud of its foreign minister, said Asad.

Responding to another question about recovery of looted money from Shehbaz Sharif, Asad Umar stated that Shehbaz Sharif would have to be accountable for the looted money. About local government elections, Asad Umar maintained that PTI would award tickets to party workers. He also hinted that he was visiting different areas to re-organize the party following instruction from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Sunday Media From Government Lucky Cement Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

45 minutes ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

46 minutes ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

59 minutes ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

59 minutes ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

59 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>