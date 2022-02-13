PM to announce mega uplift package for south Punjab soon: Asad Umar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce mega development package for south Punjab's uplift.

The Planning Departments of both, Federal and Punjab, were working on the mega package for uplift of the neglected region of south Punjab. He said this while talking to media men, here at Dogar House.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken some historic decisions on political and development status of south Punjab. He added that government was working practically for establishment of south Punjab province.

About Opposition no-confidence motion, he stated that Opposition itself lacked confidence. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced many campaigns against the present government but could not succeed. In past, the both political parties, PML-N and PPP had levelled allegations of corruption against each other. Shahbaz Sharif made claims of recovering looted money from Zardari. Now, Shahbaz Sharif, himself struggling to save his own corruption.

The looted money have been found in accounts of his peon.

Responding to another question about Fazal ur Rehman, the minister said that Moulana Fazal ur Rehman could not win his own two seats. Similarly, PTI is one of largest party in KPK which won maximum tehsils in KPK.

To another question, he said that it is good luck of PTI government that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is representing Pakistan in amicable way across the globe.

The PTI government successfully presented Pakistan's narrative at international level and secured many laurels on foreign fronts. Everybody acknowledged the matchless performance of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. PTI government is proud of its foreign minister, said Asad.

Responding to another question about recovery of looted money from Shehbaz Sharif, Asad Umar stated that Shehbaz Sharif would have to be accountable for the looted money. About local government elections, Asad Umar maintained that PTI would award tickets to party workers. He also hinted that he was visiting different areas to re-organize the party following instruction from Prime Minister Imran Khan.