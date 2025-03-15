PM to announce package for substantial decrease in electricity rates

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to provide big relief to the people by substantially bringing down rates of electricity while maintaining prices of petroleum products at the previous level.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the government decided to transfer the complete financial benefit in the rate of electricity while keeping prices of petroleum at the past rates.

This measure was among all the other steps which would result in a meaningful reduction in the rates of electricity, he added.

The prime minister said a package was being prepared under a comprehensive and effective strategy for decrease in rates of electricity, adding details of the package were being finalized.

He said the big package was being prepared to give relief to people in the rates of electricity due to the difference after change in oil prices in the international markets and other measures.

The package regarding reduction in electricity rates would be announced in the next few weeks.

He said he after taking over government, he had pledged to give priority to provide relief to the people.

He expressed determination to provide relief to the people by reducing electricity rates in the next few weeks while give them other facilities as well.

He said the relief would not only bring down electricity rates but would have an overall effect on inflation and would decrease it further.

The prime minister himself would inform the nation about the relief measure.