PM To Announce Roadmap For Uninterrupted Food Supplies Across The Country Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

PM to announce roadmap for uninterrupted food supplies across the country today

Awan says that PM has renewed his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive roadmap today to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media persons about PTI's Core Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister in Islamabad.

She said the Prime Minister renewed his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.

The Special Assistant said due to ongoing lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, national economy is being affected and chain of daily use items has slowed down.

She said the Prime Minister advised Minister for National Food Security to ensure availability of food items, including flour.

Many people are concerned about shortage of food due to lockdowns in various parts of the country.

Many areas in Punjab also witnessed shortage of flour which caused trouble to the public suffering from the virus.

