PM To Announce Special Package For Most Under-developed Areas: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a special development program for the most under developed areas of the country in few week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a special development program for the most under developed areas of the country in few weeks.

In his tweet, the minister said he had spent two days in Southern districts of Balochistan including Awaran, Turbat, Khuzdar and Gwadar where he found that it was necessary to observe the ground realities of the residents of those areas.

"Before announcing a development package (for these areas), observation of ground realities of the areas was necessary," he added.

Further he said "in the midst of all the deprivation that we saw in South Balochistan in the last two days, there was one bright spot. The women of this area are far more empowered than in other parts of Pakistan".

He said it showed that women empowerment was a cultural issue, and was not level of wealth and education.

