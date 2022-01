(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would answer the questions of the people directly by telephone today.

In a tweet, he said that the Prime Minister's talk will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media at 3:30 p.m. today.