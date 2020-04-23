PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to raise funds to fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The PM will sensitize Pakistani citizens within the country and abroad to come forward in helping the countrymen in this testing time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in massive Telethon transmission to raise funds to fight against Coronavirus.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, the government and private tv channels will launch the telethon for Corona Relief Fund, sensitizing Pakistani citizens within the country and abroad to come forward in helping the countrymen in this testing time.

He said telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund.

Prime Minister will also participate in Telethon at ptv Network to raise funds for the people affected by lockdown.

In a video message, he said due to vast number of affected persons, huge amounts will be required to help them.He urged the philanthropists to actively participate in this fundraising campaign.